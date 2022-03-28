The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department will be moving into a temporary location this week.

The main fire hall in downtown Quesnel is getting renovated, so fire fighters will be working out of the old public works facility in the Johnston Loop area for a while.

Fire Chief Ron Richert.

“We are to be out of this building by the first of April which we’re on target for, so the move will be this week. The renovation is to start in April, the first week or mid-April, and it’s going to go until December or even into January of 2023.”

Richert says logistically, it should have much of an impact.

“Obviously we get into the freshet and if the loop does flood, then we’ll have to take the detour over top of the train bridge but as far as our response time, and everything like that, it will remain the same.”

Richert says they do have a contingency plan should the train block them from using the detour across the tracks.

“With hall #3 on the west side we’re actually moving one of our secondary engines over there, so should the train, you know there is a low percentage of that happening and blocking our access there, but if it does then we’ve got the ability to go over to hall #3 and grab that secondary engine.”

Richert says he’s sure there will be a few bugs to work out in the beginning, but he feels overall it will be a pretty smooth transition to their temporary home.

The 2 1/2 million dollar renovation is courtesy of a Canada Infrastructure grant from both senior governments.

Plans include improving all of the bays to allow the vehicles to be able to get in and out easier, making sure there are gendered bathrooms which the hall currently doesn’t have, and improving the all around safety and efficiency of the current building.

The downtown fire hall was originally built in 1956 and has been renovated a few times over the years, but not since the early 90’s.