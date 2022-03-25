Update:

Police have confirmed that Butler has been located safe in 100 Mile House.

Original Story:

100 Mile House RCMP is looking for the public’s help in locating a missing 47 year old Hendrix Lake man.

On March 24th a concerned family member reported to police that Douglas Butler had not been heard from or seen since March 19th. On that same day, police say Butler had last been seen by staff at the Canim Lake store at approximately 1 PM after being picked up by a woman driving a Nissan SUV.

Doug Butler is described as:

Caucasian Male

light brown hair

blue eyes

slim build

5’4 (152 cm)

49 kg (110 lbs)

Staff Sargent Svend Nielsen says “No one has heard from or seen him since and that Butler has no cell phone, and his bank accounts have not been used since.”

Police say they received information that Butler had a potential job in the Lytton area, so there is a strong possibility that he may have left the local area based on that.

Family is concerned and would like to know the whereabouts of Douglas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.