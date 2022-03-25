The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 is starting to level off.

BC health officials report there are currently 260 people in hospital with the virus, five more than there were yesterday (Thursday).

The day before that (Wednesday), there were 258.

50 people are in intensive care, two less than one day ago.

Since yesterday’s update, two new deaths have been reported, including one in Northern Health.

93.4% of eligible people 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 91% have received a second, and 57.3% have received a third.

B.C. is reporting 218 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 355,092 cases in the province.

The new cases include:

Fraser Health: 45

Vancouver Coastal Health: 28

Interior Health: 80

Northern Health: 18

Island Health: 47

People who reside outside of Canada: zero

The new deaths include:

Vancouver Coastal Health: one

Northern Health: one

From March 17-23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 15.8% of cases.

From March 10-23, they accounted for 26.2% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (March 17-23) – Total 1,485

Not vaccinated: 211 (14.2%)

Partially vaccinated: 24 (1.6%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,250 (84.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (March 10-23) – Total 386

Not vaccinated: 84 (21.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 17 (4.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 285 (73.8%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 17-23)

Not vaccinated: 60.6

Partially vaccinated: 18.0

Fully vaccinated: 26.7

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (March 10-23)

Not vaccinated: 23.9

Partially vaccinated: 15.5

Fully vaccinated: 6.0

Since December 2020, the Province has administered 11,468,257 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.