In his reaction to the NDP’s one-time ICBC rebate, Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson said people are looking for relief and probably any relief would be greatly appreciated.

“But the problem is, the mechanism that they’re using by way of crediting back money frankly we spent through insuring our vehicles does not seem like an appropriate way to refund us.” Doerkson said, “This isn’t a matter of a refund, I think what people are looking for is a genuine commitment from this Government to help lower the price at the pump. They certainly have mechanisms they could use to do that. In fact, Premier Horgan has been quoted many times as saying that he wants to use every tool in the toolbox.”

Doerkson went on to say that this wasn’t a tool he expected.

“As I’ve said we already paid that money so that’s more of a rebate or refund. So the tools that I’m looking to be used is reductions in Carbon Tax and those types of things that he could quite handley do with a stroke of his signature.”

Today (Friday), the BC Government announced ICBC will provide most drivers with a refund of $110.

Anyone with a basic policy during the month of February will be eligible, in addition, the majority of commercial customers will receive a discount of $165.

“This is another hit to rural Britsih Columbians.” Doerkson said, “People commute constantly whether it’s to one of the mines or ranchers pulling in from the West Chilcotin let’s face it we travel pretty vast distances and we do it kinda as a routine, a part of our weekly and monthly schedule. For those folks West of us out as far as Anahim Lake or even down into the valley into Bella Coola who use us as a service center, well they’re going to be obviously paying a steeper price to do that commute.”

Doerkson reiterated that the Premier has the ability with the stroke of a pen to reduce the price at the pump for those people who are using more fuel than the $110 they can receive that discount right there at the pump.

“There are probably close to 50-cent in taxes that are in each liter of fuel. We’ve seen other Provinces do this, Alberta has dropped their fuel by about 13 cents or so, there’s no question that it can be done here in BC.”