Cariboo athletes will be participating in some big events this weekend.

The B.C. Hockey 2022 U-13 Female Championships are underway, with Williams Lake looking to secure a win against the Kamloops Minor Hockey Association this afternoon at 3:45 at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre. On Saturday, Williams Lake will face Oceanside at 12:45pm at the McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre. Saturday will determine which teams will move on to the semi finals, and medal rounds on Sunday. Williams Lake is currently 0-1-0 in the tournament.

U-13 scores and schedule:

https://championships.bchockey.net/schedules/3700

In the B.C. Hockey 2022 U-18 Female Championships, Williams Lake has already secured their win today against Taylor Minor Hockey Association with a final score of 4-1. Williams Lake will play two games tomorrow, first against the Surrey Falcons at 7:00am and the second against Nanaimo at 5:00pm. Williams Lake is currently 1-1-0 in the tournament.

U-18 scores and schedule:

https://championships.bchockey.net/schedules/3695

B.C.’s Elite Hockey League will be having a best-of-three playoff championship this weekend for the U-18 female division. The two teams participating are the Northern Capitals against the regular season champion Fraser Valley Rush. The Northern Capitals have three players from the Cariboo – Rachel Loewen (Williams Lake), Keira Vermeulen (Williams Lake), and Cricket Colebank (Hixon). The first game of their best of three begins today at 5:45pm at the Canlan Ice Sports Langley Twin Rinks. They’ll play again tomorrow at 11:15am, and if necessary they’ll play on Sunday at 9:00am.

A couple of Quesnel boxers will be heading off to Mexico. Robyn Grant and Britynn Carter will be participating in all all girls boxing event for the weekend. Both boxers are members of the Two Rivers Boxing Club.