It’s too early to determine if there is going to be flooding, but Quesnel’s Director of Emergency Services says they are monitoring the snowpack right now.

Ron Richert says the levels have definitely caught their attention.

“Definitely we’re up. Our Quesnel basin we’re up about 13 percent, and then for the Upper Fraser basin we’re up about 21 percent this year.”

Richert says the snowpack could go higher.

“It’s still snowing up at the higher elevations. We’re still getting, it was -7 the other night, it was -1 last (Thursday) night.”

Richert says obviously we won’t see any changes in the river levels until the warm weather arrives.

He says everything is weather dependent.

“What kind of temperatures we’re going to have over the next few months and whether we cool off at night, and what kind of temperatures we get during the day, and the period of time also, like how many consecutive days of warm, warm weather we’ll get.”

Richert says they will likely start having weekly meetings with Emergency Management BC within the next few weeks.

He says at that time they will start to take a closer look at things like weather patterns.