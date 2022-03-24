The Lakers Car Club will be up and running for its 26th annual Spring Round-Up Show and Shine event.

During the Williams Lake City Council Meeting on Tuesday, the Lakers Car Club were looking to use a parking lot for their event on May 28th and 29th. Council allowed for them to use the parking lot for the dates they proposed.

The parking lot, which is located at 157/169 Yorston Street by Lake City Glass, will be used for people who trailer in their vehicles for the event.

“This year, we’ve been very fortunate that we’ve been backed by the community. Unbelievable.” Said Wayne Potter, event coordinator for the Lakers Car Club. “We’ve had really good support from the community this year.”