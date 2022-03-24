100 Mile Fire Rescue and RCMP responded to a call earlier this (Thursday) morning of multiple downed power lines on Park Drive

“Upon arrival, our crews observed a dump truck in a driveway with multiple power lines down across the road and the driveway as well.” Fire Chief Roger Hollander said, “It was determined that the truck that was on scene had brought the power lines down and the lines were unknown if they were charged or not.”

Hollander said the driver of the truck did make contact a number of times with the lines but wasn’t injured and had this reminder.

“You should remain in your vehicle and call 9-1-1, have someone else call 9-1-1, but just getting out of your vehicle you could be electrocuted by grounding those power lines. Our job obviously is to make sure the public is safe, but all too often we get to scenes where people are in contact or much too close to the power lines then they should be.”

100 Mile Fire Rescue was on scene for under an hour to create an area to keep the public out and safe until Hydro and telephone crews arrived and could determine that the lines weren’t energized.