The community support in Williams Lake came in full force for the Sterritt family.

This past Saturday, a fundraiser hockey game was held at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex. The teams playing were the Chilcotin Grizzlies against the Alkali Braves. Before the game, there was a short ceremony to remember Todd Sterritt, who suddenly passed away on March 12th.

“We had a lot of people from Alkali, a lot of people who were friends with Todd that ended up helping with the raffle table, and with the music. Lots of people donated gift baskets, and their time to come and help our fundraiser out, and it was amazing to see.” said Lane Spooner, Coach for the Chilcotin Grizzlies. “There was a lot of people there making a generous donation, so it was awesome.”

The community support helped the fundraiser raise just over $11,000 for the Sterritt family.