There hasn’t been a lot of change in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Cariboo region over the past few weeks.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says there were 29 new infections in the Cariboo/Chilcotin area, which includes Williams Lake, between March 13th and the 19th.

That is up from 22 the previous week, but is the same number that was reported between February 27th and March 5th.

Quesnel had 22 new cases last week, up slightly from 21, but down from 26 the week before that.

And 100 Mile House had 5 new COVID cases last week, which was down from 6 and 24 the previous two weeks.