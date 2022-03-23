The U18 Female Timberwolves Rep Team will be looking to come home golden girls after this year’s Provincial Tournament in Richmond.

Head Coach Randy Riplinger said the players are excited to be playing this caliber of hockey again after it had been canceled the past 2 years because of COVID.

They’ll play a 4 game round robin series with 2 of the teams they’ll be facing Riplinger said they are familiar with.

“We played Richmond, who I believe is probably ranked number one in the province. We played them at their home tournament back in October and they beat us 2-1, so it was a close game. The other team that we played is Northeast which is out of Taylor BC up North and we beat them a few times in the course of the year, we play in a league in the North with them.”

Riplinger said the team is on a roll going into the provincials after having success at a recent tournament.

“We had a tuneup 4-team Tournament in Prince George and the girls went undefeated and they ended up taking home the gold which is a nice prelude to the Provincials.”

The U18 Female Timberwolves Rep Team will start their quest for gold with a game against the host team tomorrow (March 24th) morning at 10:45.

Friday morning they face Taylor at 8 then play a pair of games on Saturday at 7 am against Surrey and 5 that afternoon versus Naniamo.

The semifinal, Bronze, and Gold games will take place on Sunday (March 27).