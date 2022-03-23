Charges have now been stayed against both suspects in connection with a suspicious fire in Williams Lake.

42-year old David Gibbons was originally charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property, but that was changed to the lesser charge of mischief endangering life, and yesterday it was stayed altogether.

39-year old Kirk Sergeant was also charged in connection with this case, but the charge against him was stayed last month.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a small grass fire at the Stampede Grounds back in July of 2019

Two people were arrested at the scene.