The province has added new funding to address homelessness.

The Province will be investing 633 million dollars into funding for different initiatives aimed at helping prevent and reduce chronic homelessness in B.C.

A ministry spokesperson broke down what some of the initiatives are that will be available province-wide, and will support the Cariboo.

Approximately 25 million dollars will be invested over the next three years to increase the minimum shelter allowance to help people experiencing homelessness with incidental expenses. Around 100 people that are currently receiving income assistance or disability assistance in the Williams Lake area will benefit from this new rate.

There’s also the new Supported Rent Supplement Program, which gives 600 dollars a month for more than 3000 people over the next three years.

264 million dollars will ensure housing support continues for the approximately 3000 people who were temporarily housed in leased, or purchased hotels during the pandemic. This includes 63 million dollars in capital funding and 51 million dollars in operating funding over three years to acquire and implement permanent housing solutions. 150 million dollars will also be added to continue to extend the temporary spaces for some individuals while permanent housing options become available.

The province will help provide 35 million dollars over three years to support better income supports. This includes a new earnings exemption, and housing options and improved health and life skills supports for young people in government care. This is to help reduce their chances of becoming homeless as they prepare to transition into adulthood.

The province will also be reallocating 62.8 million dollars over the next three years to more than double the current number of community integration specialists in B.C. From 73 to 190. This will help people experiencing homelessness navigate services where they live and coordinate other supports.

More information on other investments will be available later this year when the governments homelessness strategy is released.

The implementation of these initiatives will begin this year.