Highway 97 just south of Quesnel is now open.

Drive BC says motorists should expect delays however, adding that the speed has been reduced to 70 kilometres an hour for ongoing cleanup.

ORIGINAL STORY:

RCMP have confirmed that an accident, about 9 kilometres south of Quesnel at Dale Lake Road, has closed Highway 97.

There is now a detour available on Red Bluff Road.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, confirms that a semi and a small car collided at 2-14 this afternoon.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The semi is blocking both lanes of the highway however, which is the reason for the road closure.