Birth rates were up right across the Cariboo in 2021.

Williams Lake saw the biggest increase with 203 in 2020 and 214 last year.

100 Mile House birthrate went from 83 in 2020 to 92 in 2021 and Quesnel was slightly lower with 86 in 2020 compared to 94 last year.

The Interior Health Region saw an average of 511 births per month last year while in 2020 the average was 471.

From 2020 to 2021 Northern Health had a total of just over 3-thousand new arrivals.