On March 17th, 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a missing person from Lone Butte.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said the mother of the missing person called and reported Jacob Borgford hasn’t been seen since he left the residence on Sunday, March 13th.

Borgford is known to be quite transient and could be anywhere in the province, including the Lower Mainland.

Nielsen said further police investigation located a witness who saw him near the library on March 16th with a short pregnant woman with brown hair and another man at around 5:30 pm, and all three appeared to be preparing to leave town.

Borgford is described as a 28-year-old Caucasian male, 5 foot 10 inches tall with a thin build and blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt, blue plaid pajama pants, and carrying a backpack.

“Family members and Police are concerned for him and would like Borgford to contact Police to verify his well-being,” Nielsen said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local Police or the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.