The BC Wildfire Service in partnership with the Tsilhqot’in Communities will be conducting a series of prescribed burns along the Highway 20 right-of-way.

Burning may begin as early as today (Tuesday, March 22)) and will continue periodically until April 30th from the Hanceville Lookout, westward to the western boundary of Bull Canyon park.

The purpose is to remove combustible materials and mimic a naturally occurring ground fire within the right-of-way, protect infrastructure along a section of Highway 20, and partner with Tsilhqot’in fire crews to work together outside of emergency response activities and strengthen inter-agency coordination.

BC Wildfire Service staff and Tsilhqot’in fire crews will carefully prepare, control, and monitor the fires at all times.

While burn operations are underway traffic control will be on-site to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

Smoke and flames will be highly visible from Yunesit’in, Tl’etinqox, Alexis Creek, Highway 20, and surrounding areas.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, BC Parks, Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District, and BC Hydro are also partnered in these prescribed burns.