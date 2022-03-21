(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Pressure is mounting on CP Rail to reach an agreement with its workers.

It’s day two of the lockout that has ground Canadian Pacific trains to a halt across the country.

Several organizations, but particularly those in the agricultural sector, are warning that the disruption will cause further food insecurity.

Officials from the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association and the National Cattle Feeders’ Association were in Ottawa today (Monday) asking the government to intervene and bring an end to the lockout.

Western cattle producers are relying on rail shipments of feed from the U.S because of last year’s drought conditions affecting crops, officials say there is no Plan B if the work stoppage continues.

They warn they only have about two weeks of feed left and the work stoppage will only drive prices at the grocery store higher and devastate the cattle industry.

Talks between the two sides continue but so far, the federal government has refused to intervene.