The BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery, and Innovation paid a visit to Williams Lake First Nation.

On Thursday, (March 17) Chief Willie Sellars, elected leaders, and staff had the opportunity to meet and speak with Ravi Kahlon.

Sellars says it was a pleasure and an honor that the Minister was coming through town and wanted to see how he could help out the WLFN community.

Sellars said it was the first time he met Kahlon and that the meeting went really well.

“We always like to think that advice that we give both the Federal and Provincial Government is good advice but when we see Minister’s in person we get to elaborate why our suggestions, and why our ideas, and why we do what we do is on the cutting edge and how we need help but we need their support as well.”

Sellars added that Minister Kahlon’s visit, getting out and seeing what these communities look like, and seeing the work that’s being done right on the ground is going to be key for all politicians whether they’re Provincial or Federal.

“It’s always an honor to have those Ministers in our Traditional Territory and when they’re making time to come to see you, to see how they can help and just put a face to a name and look at how we can work collaboratively and positively together into the future is always a good thing.”