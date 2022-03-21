Yesterday (Sunday, March 20) afternoon at 3:21 Williams Lake RCMP was called after an adult man was taken to hospital with a suspected gunshot wound.

Police said the investigation revealed that the man was outside a residence in the 900 Block of Dog Creek Road when the shooting occurred.

In a release, Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said “the house is known to police to be associated to crime in the City”.

Police said the victim is being treated and his injuries are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.