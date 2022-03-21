A local business in Likely has burned down.

Just this past Thursday, the Messy Owl was burned down, with the owners Bill and Iris losing everything inside.

Donice Steel, Friend of the owners, talks about the communities generosity. “Amazing. In the last 24 hours, the generosity from this community has just overwhelmed Bill and Iris and the girls. They’re so grateful for everybody’s contribution and that it’s just been amazing.”

A Go Fund Me has been set up for the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-families-business-and-home-burnt-down?utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer