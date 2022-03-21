Cariboo residents are about to become happy campers.

Today (March 21) starting at 7 am, you can now try out the improved and user-friendly BC Parks reservation website to reserve a campsite up to two months before your desired arrival date at most campgrounds.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said the new online reservation website will better meet the needs of people wanting to access and connect with nature by easily identifying available camping opportunities in provincial parks.

“We heard plenty from BC campers over the last couple of years about everything that was frustrating them and trying to make reservations on our old website and we listened. We also talked to people in the parks, we monitored social media, we got feedback in a number of ways and we now have a completely redesigned website that’s more user friendly.”

Heyman said people can now create a functional user account and save booking preferences to prepare for their upcoming camping excursions.

“We’ve also added more flexible search options. We’re also providing a feature for people to continually provide feedback online so that we can update the site and make it better, and we also have a cueing system for the first time. Instead of people feeling like they have to try to log into the site repeatedly and not getting in, they will be able to log in and the website will tell them where they are in the cue and about how long they should expect to wait before they can book.”

Reservations for group campsite open on Thursday, March 4, and reservations for the popular Bowron Lake Canoe Circuit open in early April.

In 2021, more than 350,000 reservations were made for BC Parks campgrounds, which is the most on record.