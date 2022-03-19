This weekend will be busy with hockey games throughout.

In the U-13 Tier 3 Championships, the Quesnel Thunder will face Terrace Minor Hockey at the Trail Memorial Centre in Pool B at 5:00pm today, and tomorrow the Thunder will face Greater Trail Minor Hockey at the Trail Memorial Centre at 6:00pm. The Tier 3 Championship will go from March 19th to the 24th.

The Tier 2 U-13 Championship will be starting tomorrow with Williams Lake facing off against Salmon Arm at the Shaw Centre Arena in Salmon Arm at 7:00pm. On Monday, Williams Lake will go up against Vancouver Minor Hockey at 12:45pm at the Shaw Centre Arena. The Tier 2 Championship will be taking place from March 20th to the 23rd.