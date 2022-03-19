Cariboo residents are being invited to provide feedback on some of the local roads in the area that have been impacted by landslides.

There are 10 in total, including Quesnel-Hixon Road, Quesnel-Hydraulic Road, and Highway 20 at Hodgson/Dog Creek Road to name just a few.

Specifically, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure is looking for feedback on long-term solutions.

These roads were damaged in either 2020 or 2021.

Online engagement on the Cariboo Road Recovery Projects can be found on the Ministry website, and will be open until the end of this month.

Results of the engagement will inform the ministry’s plans and priorities as long-term solutions are developed for these roads.

10 sites are:

Quesnel-Hixon Road

Highway 97 at Cottonwood Hill

Blackwater Road at Knickerbocker Road

Quesnel-Hydraulic Road

Kersley Dale Landing Road

Bastin Road at Bastin Hill

Durrell Road

Highway 97 at Cuisson Creek

Soda Creek MacAlister Road

Highway 20 at Hodgson/Dog Creek Road