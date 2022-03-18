Gas price relief is needed and it’s needed now !

That from Cariboo North Liberal MLA Coralee Oakes.

“There are tools available to the government. For example the enhanced rebate using the BC Climate Action Tax Credit. Four years ago the Premier said when gas prices got too high that were steps that they can take, and we’ve been asking them for weeks in the legislature how high is too high when they’re actually going to start taking some action.”

We asked Oakes if it should simply cut the taxes it collects at the pump ?

“We’ve been calling on the government to look at that as well because we have the highest taxes in North America. We’ve been calling on the government to look at all options and they keep pushing back that that wouldn’t have any impact and would just give the gas companies more money in their pockets.”

Oakes says gas prices are even more of a problem in rural communities where there are fewer transit options.

“We don’t have the options that the Premier keeps talking about, take transit, take additional modes, car pools and things like that. You know you’re not taking transit from Horsefly, and so we certainly don’t have the same opportunities.”