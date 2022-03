A special hockey night fundraiser will take place in Williams Lake tomorrow.

The Chilcotin Grizzlies and Alkali Braves will play a game at the Cariboo Memorial Recreational Complex to help raise money for the Sterritt family after the passing of Charles “Todd” Sterritt.

Faceoff is at six, and admission is by donation.

A 50/50 draw as well as a donations box will also be part of the fundraising efforts