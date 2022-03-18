The Tim Richards team, skipped by Mike Pagarut, failed to make it to the playoffs at the Senior Men’s Curling Championships in Chilliwack.

They lost out in a tie-breaker this (Friday) morning.

It was tied at 5 after 5 ends against the Neil Dangerfield rink out of Victoria.

Richards then blanked the 6th end but gave steals of 1 in both the 7th and 8th, to make the final score 7-5.

Prior to that, Richards had won back to back games to finish 2 and 2 in the round robin.

They beat Steve Strathdee out of Chilliwack 8-2 on Thursday night, and that followed a 6-5 victory over Deane Horning from Castelgar earlier in the afternoon.

On the ladies side of the bonspiel, the Brenda Ernst rink went 0 and 4 in round-robin play.