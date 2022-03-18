The Quesnel Kangaroos are going for a third straight Central Interior Hockey League title this weekend.

The Roos, coming off an 8-4 over Terrace on home ice last weekend, will play game two of their best of three series against the River Kings on the road tomorrow (Saturday) night.

A third game, if necessary, would be played on Sunday.

Also at stake this year is the chance to host the Coy Cup.

Tyler Coleman is the President and General Manager of the Kangaroos…

“With regard to the Coy Cup because of COVID they weren’t sure if they were going to be able to have the tournament and this year it’s been changed to a three game playoff series essentially against the winner of our league versus the winner of the independent teams like Dawson Creek, Powell River, and Trail.

Dawson Creek came out on top so that means this weekend’s winner will host the Senior Canucks from March 25th through the 27th.