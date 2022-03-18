The Quesnel School District almost has a temporary solution in place for the slide issues at Carson Elementary School.

Secretary-Treasurer Jennifer Woollends updated the Board of Education at this week’s meeting.

“We’re just updating the fact that the portables have arrived, so 3 of the 4 portables are on site, and the final one will arrive today. (Friday) Our maintenance staff is busy getting those portables ready, skirting them in and getting heat and power to them, and getting them ready for the kids to return to them after spring break.”

Woollends says only part of the school will be used after spring break.

A new playground is also being manufactured and will be installed as soon as the weather allows them to do it.

Woollends says the four portables are still considered a temporary solution.

“In our 2022-23 capital plan submission we had resubmitted it with Carson as our number one replacement school, so we’re still waiting to hear on that on whether we can move forward on that option.”

In the meantime, Woollends says a geotech continues to monitor the bank for further deterioration or movement.