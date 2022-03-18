A statement was made by the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, released a statement on the supports for people, B.C. Businesses and communities throughout the pandemic.

Kahlon explains what the economic recovery is. “The province has now exceeded the initial commitment to provide more than 1.5 billion dollars to help people, businesses and communities impacted by the pandemic with our economic recovery plan.”

This includes the 530 million dollars that went into the pockets of small to medium sized business owners to help them navigate through the pandemic, and support the people in their communities.

More than 730 businesses in the Cariboo received over 11 million dollars to help their communities.

Kahlon says that “the province helped small business owners pivot through the Launch Online Grant Program.”

The 42 million dollar program allowed small and medium businesses in the province to build or strengthen their digital commerce capabilities to sell made-in-B.C. Products online.