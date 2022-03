From the brink of playoff elimination to the championship in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

The Child Development Centre rink, skipped by Justin Nillson, took the title last night with a 10-6 victory over Blair Hedden and Quesnel Scaffolding Services.

The CDC, after losing out to Quesnel Scaffolding Services in the A-final, had to win twice to win the playoff.

Last night’s win followed a 6-2 win last week.