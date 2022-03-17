A British Columbia Tourism program has received an award in Community Contribution and Impact.

The British Columbia Tourism Resiliency Network, which is a program to help tourism businesses recover from the pandemic, has won the 2022 BC Tourism and Hospitality Award. The award recognizes and celebrates the excellence, leadership, and innovation within British Columbia’s tourism and hospitality industry.

The BCTRN is a partnership between five not-for-profit Regional Destination Management Organizations. They include Tourism Vancouver Island, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association, Kootenay Rockies Tourism Association, Northern British Columbia Tourism Association, and Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association.

The BCTRN has helped 2,033 tourism business so far, which include Indigenous-owned, women-owned and six youth-owned businesses across the province. It’s estimated that 3,694 jobs have been preserved.

Sydney Redpath, Director of Marketing for Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism, doesn’t plan on stopping the program just yet. “We’re not out of this yet, and are committed to continue providing whatever our businesses need until we can officially consider it over.”

The award was given to The BCTRN on March 10th.