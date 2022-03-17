It took a joint effort to put out an early morning structure fire in the South Cariboo.

At around 6:30 this (Thursday) morning, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to Forest Grove’s area near Houseman Road on Canim-Hendrix Road for a request for assistance for two large outbuildings that were fully involved.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said when their crews arrived they assisted Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department in suppressing both buildings.

“Fortunately there were no animals and no people inside and there were no injuries to any Fire Fighters or any individuals on site.”

Michelle Meeker, Assistant Fire Chief of the Forest Grove Volunteer Fire Department said two large outbuildings that housed tractors, a couple of RVs, and other farm equipment were lost.

Meeker said the cause of the fire was accidental and related to a block heater or mechanical energy in nature.

100 Mile Fire Rescue was on scene for a few hours with 10 Fire Fighters and a couple of apparatuses to help extinguish the fire.