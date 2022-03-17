Trustees on Quesnel’s Board of Education decided last (Wednesday) night to take zero percent when it comes to an increase in their stipend, but that could change.

Board Chair Tony Goulet explains.

“As far as a wage we’ve taken zero percent. There are still some negotiations going on with unions, and what their percentage is, so if that moves then we’ll probably review the stipend as per our policy.”

Goulet says Trustees did decide to increase their annual computer connectivity reimbursement.

“The cost has gone up. If you do the math, I think the old way we were getting 35 dollars a month and this just bumps us up a little bit. We had two years where we were all on ZOOM and we were doing a lot of work that way, and a lot of Trustees had to upgrade their systems in order to do that.”

Goulet syas the increase was from 440 dollars a year to $660.

“Overall, for all of us, the cost for Trustees will only be 2 grand. It’s not a huge increase for us, it’s 2 hundred and some dollars a year.”

Trustee stipends have to be reviewed annually under the School Act.