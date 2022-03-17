The BC Centre for Disease Control says the number of new COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the Cariboo.

The biggest drop was in 100 Mile House as there were just 6 new infections between March 6th and the 12th, which was down from 24.

There were 22 new cases in the Cariboo/Chilcotin health area, which includes Williams Lake.

That was down from 29.

And the number of new cases in Quesnel dropped from 26 down to 21.