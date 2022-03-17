A trial date has been set for a man who was arrested following a New Year’s Eve standoff with police in Williams Lake.

30-year old Mitchell Jeff is due back in court on July 22nd.

Jeff is charged with one count each of uttering threats and resisting arrest.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a firearms complaint in the 900 block of Western Avenue just after 7 o’clock on December 31st.

Officers surrounded a house and contained the area.

Police say they made contact with Jeff, but that he and another occupant of the residence refused to come out.

The Emergency Response Team was activated, and were able to safely arrest both men.