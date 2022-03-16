For the second year in a row, the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society has partnered with the Cariboo Potter’s Guild to help those in need in Williams Lake.

Amber Gregg, Program Coordinator for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society explained what the Empty Bowls Fundraiser is all about.

“In previous years the Potters have sort of done this on their own and they provide lunch and you buy a ticket and you go and you get your soup then you choose a handcrafted pottery bowl that you would eat your soup out of and you get to take it home. The event was created to raise awareness around food security in saying that some people don’t even have a bowl of soup that they can eat in a day and then the proceeds from the fundraiser is donated to local Food Banks.”

Gregg says now til the end of the month, anyone can make a minimum $20 donation to purchase a uniquely crafted bowl by the Cariboo Potter’s Guild which is available at the Bean Counter and Mint and Lime Catering.

Last year over $3-thousand was raised for local Food Banks in Williams Lake.

Gregg thanked the CaribooF Potter’s Guild for donating the beautiful bowls and the Bean Counter and Mint and Lime Catering for being the host locations for this fundraising event.