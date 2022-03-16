A pre-trial conference has been set for a Quesnel area woman who is charged with murder.

48-year old Lona Lynette Cole is due back in court on April 25th.

Cole is charged with 2nd degree murder in the shooting death of Robert Douglas.

Very few details were released about this case.

Quesnel RCMP responded to a death just outside of Quesnel on July 6th of last year.

Police said at the time that they didn’t believe that there was any further risk to the general public.