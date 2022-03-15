The provincial government is giving out $240.5 million to BC schools for maintenance projects, with some of that coming to the Cariboo.

Quesnel School District 28 will get just over $2-million for exterior wall systems and energy systems upgrade at Lakeview Elementary, and electrical upgrades at both Voyageur and Riverview Elementary plus the purchase of four new buses.

Cariboo Chilcotin School District 27 will receive just over $250-million for HVAC upgrades at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary and Mile 108 Elementary along with the purchase of five new buses.

“Investments in schools are investments in student success, and we are putting more resources into buses, classrooms, and schools so that students can thrive, “ said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education.