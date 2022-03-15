An award was given out to a business in the Cariboo.

The Sheridan Lake Resort, located in Lone Butte, BC, has won the 2022 CCRVC Campground of the Year – Small Park Award.

The Sheridan Lake Resort is a World Class rainbow trout fishing lake, where fishermen from all across North America go to hopefully catch themselves a monster rainbow trout. The resort has 84 RV sites and 19 cabins.

Tammi Midgley, along with her husband Titus, who own The Sheridan Lake Resort, have been operating the resort over the last 4 years.

Midgley gave her thoughts on winning the award saying “We were thrilled, because being 4 years into a business that we’ve never done before, we’re very passionate about it. We love what we do.”

Midgley only found out about her business winning the award just a day prior, which was on March 10th.