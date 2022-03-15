COVID-19 outbreaks at two facilities in the Cariboo are now over.

Yesterday (Monday) Interior Health declared the outbreak at Fischer Place in 100 Mile House over, where there were 35 cases.

And on Sunday, Interior Health ended the Covid-19 outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village which had 62 cases.

The outbreak at Williams Lake Seniors Village was first declared on February 17th and the one at Fischer Place on February 18th.