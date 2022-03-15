An eventful year!

That’s how Central Cariboo Search and Rescue summed up 2021.

Debra Bortolussi, Member and Public Relations Coordinator said last year they responded to 183 Motor Vehicle Incidents and 31 Land Search and Rescue Tasks.

Bortolussi added that their volunteers dedicated many hours to the following:

279 hours spent on Land SAR tasks

4278 hours spent on Land SAR training and practices, including special teams.

1450 hours on Auto Extrication tasks

3350 hours on Auto Extrication training and practices

Quesnel Search and Rescue saw an increase in its services last year.

Manager and President of Quesnel Search and Rescue, Bob Zimmerman, said in 2020 they had a total of 14 tasks compared to the 27 they were called out for last year.

Zimmerman said they had 18 files for missing persons.

3 files for an injured person

2 files for Fire Notice serving

2 to assist BCEHS with extrication, and 2 files for swift water responses.

Of the 27 tasks Quesnel Search and Rescue attended last year, Zimmerman said 16 were for mutual aid requests from neighboring communities: Prince George, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and Vanderhoof.

We were unable to attain numbers from South Cariboo Search and Rescue.