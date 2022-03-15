Quesnel is represented at both the Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s Curling Championships that get underway in Chilliwack this (Tuesday) afternoon.

The Tim Richards rink out of Quesnel will take on Lyle Sieg from Abbotsford in the opening draw at 4.

Mike Pagarut is the skip on that team.

Dave Needham and Shane Yamamoto are also part of the team.

There are 17 men’s rinks divided into three pools.

The Brenda Ernst rink, also from Quesnel, will open up the Senior Women’s bonspiel tonight at 8 o’clock against Leanne Andrews out of Langley.

Dana Johansen, Penni Yamamoto, and Shari Needham make up the rest of that Quesnel rink.

There are 10 rinks competing in two pools on the ladies side of the draw.