A woman accused of threatening a police officer with a sword in downtown Williams Lake has pleaded guilty to one of the charges against her.

According to BC Court Services, 43-year old Allison Sparks pleaded guilty yesterday (Monday) in provincial court to a charge of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

She was also charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats.

Sparks is due back in court on May 18th to fix a date for sentencing.

Williams Lake RCMP say they were called to the grassy area outside City Hall back on August 26th.

Upon arrival, police say a woman picked up a sword and began threatening them.

RCMP say the accused was arrested with the assistance of a police dog, and was taken to hospital for treatment for a minor injury and a mental health assessment.