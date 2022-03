A Quesnel boxer came away with a victory in Surrey over the weekend. (March 11)

Robyn Grant won a split decision over Kelly Roque, who fights out of the Mendoza Boxing Club in Vancouver.

This avenged an earlier loss for Grant a month ago.

Next up is a trip to Mexico.

Grant and Britynn Carter, who also fights out of the Two Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel, will be competing in an all girls event between March 25th and the 27th.