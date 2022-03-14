The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday night.

Fire Chief Ron Richert goes over a few of the details.

“We were dispatched approximately 2-30 pm to a structure fire on Hartley Street in West Quesnel. Upon arrival the duty officer noticed a 20 by 30 detached shop in the back with heavy smoke and flames coming from it.”

Richert says they were able to knock the fire down quite quickly and keep it from spreading to the home.

He says no one was hurt, and just the shop suffered damage.

“Minimal structural damage, and just some damage to the contents of the garage.”

Richert says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

He says the homeowners called the fire in, and they were on scene for about two hours.