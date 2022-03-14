A snowmobile crash over the weekend claimed two lives.

Williams Lake RCMP was called to the 1400 Block of Mile 168 Road just after 10 Saturday (March 12th) morning.

Emergency Health Services, Williams Lake Fire Department, and Central Cariboo Search and Rescue were on scene.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said in a news release “Two people, an adult man, and woman, along with a snowmobile, were found down a steep embankment. Both people were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Saunderson said that BC Coroners Service is investigating to determine causal factors and that no names will be released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.