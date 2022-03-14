This returning festival is a stinkin’ good time for the whole family.

The Garlic Festival is making a comeback to the South Cariboo this summer. The Festival is a huge event for the area, where thousands come to attend each year. The festival consists of 80 vendors, entertainment, and all money raised goes back to the Lac La Hache community.

Jeanette McCrea, festival coordinator, has been apart of the South Cariboo Garlic Festival since 2010.

“There’s always lots of garlic, garlic products, local artisans, and artisans from all around BC that come to it, so there’s something for everyone.” McCrea said. “We’re just going to go ahead on what we’ve done in the past, getting back into the swing of things after being two years off. That’ll be enough.”

The Garlic Festival will make it’s return in Lac La Hache on August 27th to the 28th.