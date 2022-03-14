More than 24 Conservation Officers from BC and several from Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement got together for some special training in Chilliwack.

Last week 100 Mile House Conservation Officer Joel Kline was one of the instructors that led the group through a 5-day Predator Attack Team Training course.

Kline said it’s a mixture of training techniques that takes place in both the classroom and outdoors, and explained what was taught near the end of it

“We put small groups of officers through a full day scenario which takes them from receiving the initial scenario call about an attack that has occurred and then working them all the way through the process. That includes securing the scene making sure it’s safe, investigating the scene, dealing with potential autopsies of a victim, dealing with other witnesses and gathering information, and getting to the point of trying to put together what actually happened and report that to the Corner Service if need be.”

Kline said he is a part of a crew of about 12 officers that are certified instructors within the Agency.

“We try to put as many officers throughout the province through this training and to date I think we’re up to about 90 to 100 that we’ve put through a very similar training course in the last 4 to 5 years”.

The Conservation Officer Service is the lead agency in BC that responds to predator attacks on humans that result in serious injury or death.