(From the Vista National News Wire)

IT’S ABOUT TIME DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME WAS MADE PERMANENT YEAR-ROUND:

THAT’S THE STAND PROVINCES SUCH AS ONTARIO AND BC ARE TAKING, TROUBLE IS, THEY’RE BOTH WAITING FOR NEIGHBORING STATES, AND IN ONTARIO’S CASE ALSO QUEBEC TO FOLLOW SUIT.

SO FAR, NO GO.

ONLY THE YUKON AND MOST OF SASKATCHEWAN ARE INTO PERMANENT DAYLIGHT TIME ALL YEAR.

AS FAR AS WE HERE IN B.C. ARE CONCERNED—IT’S BACK TO DAYLIGHT TIME AGAIN AS OF 2 AM SUNDAY (March 13)